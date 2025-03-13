VIP PODCAST 3/13 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: wXw 16 Carat weekend recap with Mike Kilby including the rising tide of European wrestling, D Vecchio, Manders, Slater, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by European wrestling expert Mike Kilby from the “Auf Die Fresse” podcast to look back at wXw 16 Carat 2025 – traditionally the biggest weekend for European independent wrestling every year. Over the course of a packed weekend, fans in Oberhausen, Germany were treated to a bevy of wrestling styles, killer matches, wild moments, and breakout performances. Alan and Mike discussed some of the highlights from Manders’ run to victory in the Carat tournament, to the non-tournament highlights like Abe vs. Nomura in Ambition. Whether it was homegrown regulars like Ahura or visiting guests like Psycho Clown, there were many wrestlers who had memorable weekends and a lot of reasons to be optimistic about European wrestling were evident. Nearly two hours of chat, not just breaking down the events in the Turbinenhalle, but also taking stock of the scene as a whole. Check it out.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO