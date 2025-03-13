News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/13 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Should AEW merge all three secondary titles at All In? New Japan’s factions a problem? WrestleMania’s Triple Threats over the years? More (51 min.)

March 13, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • How could people in WWE be caught by surprised by Toronto fans booing the United States National Anthem?
  • What are two or main things that a new start-up should do today that would set it apart from WWE and AEW and set a source for success?
  • The Rock is spinning in WWE the same way he has after movie’s underperformed.
  • Picking three babyface opponents for Cena to beat and to lose to on his final run.
  • Will Corey Graves be moved back into WWE commentary?
  • When it is fair game to talk about results of a sporting event with someone without worrying about it being a spoiler?
  • A push-back on the negativity toward the John Cena heel turn and Rock’s involvement in WrestleMania season
  • Thoughts on crowds hijacking wrestling shows.
  • Does one big angle such as a high-profile heel turn delay other turns that might end up overshadowed?
  • Are New Japan’s rudderless and leaderless faction over the last year contributing to their downturn?
  • When Scott Hall was dating WCW executive Brad Siegel’s daughter, were he and Triple H plotting to take over wrestling by marrying bosses’ daughters?
  • Was AEW Revolution too loaded and should Tony Khan save some PPV matches to give a boost to Dynamite and Collision instead?
  • When Omega and Okada presumably merge the International and Continental titles, should they add the TNT Champion and make it a three-way and merge all three secondary titles?
  • Thoughts on each of WrestleMania last ten Triple Threat matches and were they better than possible singles matches?
  • Will Roman Reigns win the WWE Title again? Is there going to be something missing about him as a part time babyface that makes it tougher to justify another reign?
  • Shouldn’t Tony Khan listen to the fans and keep super-serving them the most action-packed, four hour PPVs despite criticisms?

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025