VIP PODCAST 3/13 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Should AEW merge all three secondary titles at All In? New Japan’s factions a problem? WrestleMania’s Triple Threats over the years? More (51 min.)

How could people in WWE be caught by surprised by Toronto fans booing the United States National Anthem?

What are two or main things that a new start-up should do today that would set it apart from WWE and AEW and set a source for success?

The Rock is spinning in WWE the same way he has after movie’s underperformed.

Picking three babyface opponents for Cena to beat and to lose to on his final run.

Will Corey Graves be moved back into WWE commentary?

When it is fair game to talk about results of a sporting event with someone without worrying about it being a spoiler?

A push-back on the negativity toward the John Cena heel turn and Rock’s involvement in WrestleMania season

Thoughts on crowds hijacking wrestling shows.

Does one big angle such as a high-profile heel turn delay other turns that might end up overshadowed?

Are New Japan’s rudderless and leaderless faction over the last year contributing to their downturn?

When Scott Hall was dating WCW executive Brad Siegel’s daughter, were he and Triple H plotting to take over wrestling by marrying bosses’ daughters?

Was AEW Revolution too loaded and should Tony Khan save some PPV matches to give a boost to Dynamite and Collision instead?

When Omega and Okada presumably merge the International and Continental titles, should they add the TNT Champion and make it a three-way and merge all three secondary titles?

Thoughts on each of WrestleMania last ten Triple Threat matches and were they better than possible singles matches?

Will Roman Reigns win the WWE Title again? Is there going to be something missing about him as a part time babyface that makes it tougher to justify another reign?

Shouldn’t Tony Khan listen to the fans and keep super-serving them the most action-packed, four hour PPVs despite criticisms?

