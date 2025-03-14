WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/14): Keller’s report on Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes, Charlotte vs. B-Fab, DIY vs. Street Profits for WWE Tag Titles, Cody on Miz TV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MARCH 14, 2025

BARCELONA, SPAIN AT OLIMPIC ARENA

AIRED ON TAPE DELAY ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

[HOUR ONE]

-Joe Tessitore introduced the show as they showed an aerial view of Barcelona. They showed fans excitedly awaiting entry and then the interior of the arena as fans were pumping their fists and singing. They showed Cody Rhodes backstage as Tessitore plugged Miz TV. Then they showed Gunther, Carmelo Hayes, Randy Orton, The Street Profits, DIY, and Paul Heyman. Tessitore said they’re intrigued by what Heyman has to say about Roman Reigns’s return. Fans chanted “OTC!”

-Lilian Garcia introduced L.A. Knight, who won the U.S. Title last week. Fans loudly chanted “L.A. Knight! L.A. Knight!”