VIP PODCAST 3/14 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-15-2007): Real Deal with Pat McNeill discusses WWE combining their split-brand PPVs, Melina heat with other Divas, more (30 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Mar. 15, 2007 including these topics:

WWE combines their split brand pay-per-views

Fight in the crowd during TNA PPV which Don Harris broke up

Notes on Edge injury

Does Melina have heat with the Divas?

An opportunity to spend St. Patrick’s Day with Homicide

And much more

