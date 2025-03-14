FREE PODCAST 3/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss new AEW storyline directions following Revolution, Mike Bailey debut, Cope vs. Mox rematch set (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

Thoughts on AEW Revolution

Moxley vs. Cope rematch set for next week

Megan Bayne setup as the next challenger for Toni Storm

Speedball Mike Bailey Debut

Kenny Omega opening Promo

International Tournament

Will Ospreay Promo

Do you do Swerve or Moxley vs. Ospreay at All In?

MJF joining The Hurt Business?

What’s next for “Hangman”?

Clash of styles in Hologram & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dralistico & Brian Cage

TBS Championship match setup for next week

Max Caster’s horrible gimmick

Jay White putting his hat in the ring for the world title

Upcoming Shows

Mailbag

