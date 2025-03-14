FREE PODCAST 3/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss new AEW storyline directions following Revolution, Mike Bailey debut, Cope vs. Mox rematch set (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- Thoughts on AEW Revolution
- Moxley vs. Cope rematch set for next week
- Megan Bayne setup as the next challenger for Toni Storm
- Speedball Mike Bailey Debut
- Kenny Omega opening Promo
- International Tournament
- Will Ospreay Promo
- Do you do Swerve or Moxley vs. Ospreay at All In?
- MJF joining The Hurt Business?
- What’s next for “Hangman”?
- Clash of styles in Hologram & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dralistico & Brian Cage
- TBS Championship match setup for next week
- Max Caster’s horrible gimmick
- Jay White putting his hat in the ring for the world title
- Upcoming Shows
- Mailbag
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.