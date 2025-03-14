FREE PODCAST 3/14 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Money in the Bank predictions, TNA Impact ratings, Steve Austin on Raw, Hogan & Flair, Ross, Cabana, NXT ratings, Best WrestleManias ever (178 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Mar. 11 and 12, 2010.

On the Mar. 11, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host Rob McNichol of the U.K. Sun took phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on topics in the news including Steve Austin on Raw, whether Austin will be involved in Bret Hart vs. Vince McMahon at WrestleMania, Raw announcers, Jim Ross’s future, Vince McMahon in the ring vs. Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair in the ring, McNichol’s interview with Colt Cabana today, TNA drawing higher ratings in the U.K. than WWE, TNA touring overseas, mainstream perspective on the wrestling business, wrestling media, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Caldwell & Nichols discuss TNA Impact’s expected progression compared to WCW Nitro, Rob Van Dam’s TNA debut, TNA needing to explain to the audience who their new stars are, and more.

Then on the Mar. 12, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and co-host PWTorch columnist Greg Parks took phone calls and email questions throughout the live 60 minutes focused on a variety of topics including TNA Impact ratings, NXT ratings, Money in the Bank favorites, the best WrestleManias, and more. Also, in the 15 minute previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Keller and Parks respond to email questions on a variety of topics and Keller makes his prognostications for the MITB match.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO