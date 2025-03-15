News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/14 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: DIY vs. Profits for tag titles, Tiffany-Charlotte pull apart, McIntyre-Priest, Jade speaks, Cody and Heyman promos, more (26 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Mar. 14 edition of WWE Smackdown which included DIY vs. The Street Profits for tag titles in the main event, a Tiffany-Charlotte pull apart brawl, Drew McIntyre makes case against Priest, Cody and Heyman cut mid-ring promos, Jade Cargill addresses Naomi, and more.

