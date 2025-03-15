FREE PODCAST 3/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Lansdell: Jade’s interview, Cody, Heyman, Orton-Carmello, Tiffany-Charlotte brawl, Gunther-Axiom, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell to discuss WWE Smackdown with live caller and chat interactions throughout. They discussed the Jade Cargill sit-down promo and whether she actually answered the toughest question which is why did she wait so long to reveal who attacked her. Also, compliments for the Drew McIntyre vignette on Damien Priest, Paul Heyman’s promo plugging the video game and upsetting the local fans, Randy Orton vs. Carmello Hayes, Gunther vs. Axiom, Cody’s promo, the Tiffany Stratton-Charlotte Flair brawl, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO