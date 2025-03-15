VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #852 (March 12, 2005): Cover story on pro wrestlers cheating on road, Terri Runnels talks about Brock Lesnar’s privates, Hardy-Lita-Edge triange details, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #852 cover-dated March 12, 2005: This issue includes a cover story looking at the various challenges that relationships face when one or both are part of the wrestling industry with a particular examination of elements that led to the Matt Hardy-Lita break-up… WWE Newswire details of Paul Heyman’s return to the mix, WWE 24/7 gaining major clearances, Rock movie reviews and public comments related to WWE and Vince McMahon, more on Matt Hardy and Lita, the ECW tribute shows, the latest on Brock Lesnar, The Rock, and Mick Foley, more backstage antics by prominent wrestlers that upset management, the latest on Vince McMahon’s absense and who’s filling in, and more behind the scenes scoops… TNA Newswire with backstage news and fear of what the future holds for the X Division… ROH Newswire with quotes from promoter/booker Gabe Sapolsky regarding last weekend’s six-man tag tournament and the loss of their top venue, plus how fans reacted to ROH Pure Champion John Walters after he returned from getting squashed on Raw by Chris Masters… Jason Powell’s feature column looks at the WrestleMania 21 line-up… A look back at Shane Douglas’s ground-breaking 30 minute ECW TV promo that included serious digs at Ric Flair and the state of the industry in 1995… Pat McNeill writes about the stories he’d like to see be headlines in the Torch in 2005… Wade Keller previews the TNA PPV and dishes out some random thoughts on the stories of the week… Detailed report on the ROH six-man tournament… The Big Stories on Raw, Smackdown, and TNA Impact… The Top Five Stories of the Week including a new writing team assistant and the battle between Rock and Vin Diesel head-to-head at the box office… Plus Terri Runnels’s “Torch Talk” series nears competiion with her dishing backstage stories on a variety of wrestlers she’s crossed paths with including Shawn Michaels, Brock Lesnar, and more…

