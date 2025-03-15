AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (3/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Where: Las Vegas, Nev. at The Theater at Virgin Hotels

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 1,873 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 4,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

FTR vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ricochet – International Championship Eliminator Tournament match

Mark Davis vs. Mark Briscoe – International Championship Eliminator Tournament match

Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne

