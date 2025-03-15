AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (3/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, March 15, 2025
Where: Las Vegas, Nev. at The Theater at Virgin Hotels
How To Watch: TNT cable network
Attendance: WrestleTix reported 1,873 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 4,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- FTR vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong
- Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ricochet – International Championship Eliminator Tournament match
- Mark Davis vs. Mark Briscoe – International Championship Eliminator Tournament match
- Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne
