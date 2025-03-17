FREE PODCAST 3/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Cadet: Cena’s explanation for his turn, Cody’s response, Sky-Belair-Ripley, Breakker vs. Penta, live callers, chat, emails (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Kurt Cadet to discuss WWE Raw on Netflix. They begin with a reaction to John Cena’s monumental first heel promo since becoming a huge babyface star decades ago. Was Cena believable? What was missing? Did Cody strike the right tone? And much more. Also, thoughts on Bron Breakker vs. Finn Balor for the IC Title, the future of The Judgment Day, the Rhea Ripley-Bianca Belair-Iyo Sky story, the live audience, and much more with live callers, emails, and chat interactions throughout.

