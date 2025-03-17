VIP PODCAST 3/17 – WKH – WWE Raw review: John Cena explains why he turned on fans and then Cody confronts him, Breakker vs. Balor for IC Title, Women’s Title contract signing (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Mar. 17 edition of WWE Raw from Brussels, Belgium. This included John Cena explaining why he turned on fans and then Cody Rhodes confronting him, Bron Breakker vs. Finn Balor for IC Title, Women’s Title contract signing with Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky breaks down when Rhea Ripley arrives, and more.

