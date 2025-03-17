WWE RAW RESULTS (3/17): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on John Cena’s first heel promo, Breakker vs. Balor for IC Title, Penta vs. Kaiser, Jey vs. Theory

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

MARCH 17, 2025

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM AT FOREST NATIONAL

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 8.078 tickets were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 8.080, so it’s a sellout. The arena has a capacity of 8,400,spectators when configured for boxing/MMA.

[HOUR ONE]

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Bron Breakker vs. Finn Balor – WWE Intercontinental Championship match

Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory

Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser – No Holds Barred match

Cody Rhodes & John Cena under one roof