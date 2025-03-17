VIP PODCAST 3/17 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-18-2007): WrestleMania V Retro Roundtable – Early context and insider insights including Hogan vs. Savage history, some of worst WM matches ever (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the WrestleMania V Retro Roundtable from March 18, 2007. PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and Pat McNeill discuss WrestleMania V including match-by-match memories, analysis of the Hulk Hogan vs. Randy Savage feud, the history of male/female pairings and where Savage & Elizabeth rank, the unattained potential of a loaded undercard (and why the matches had no chance to live up to their potential on paper), some of the worst matches in WrestleMania history, backstage perspective on various wrestlers, and much more.

This is the beginning of a series of WrestleMania Retro Roundtable podcasts that we’ll be republishing on their 18th Anniversary Dates going forward here in the Vault.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

