VIP PODCAST 3/17 – The Fix Flashback. pt. 2 of 2 (3-7-2018): What happens when Triple H takes over, Hillbilly Jim’s place in history, Sami-KO finish, what if Lesnar shoots on Roman (90 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Mar. 7, 2018 episode. Topics included:
CURRENT EVENTS:
- Preview of WWE Fastlane and analysis of the final hype on Smackdown including the five-way match and the Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens finish
- A review of the latest Bellator event and UFC 222 including the most dumbfounding mid-fight strategy ever
MAILBAG:
- WWE’s upcoming TV deal
- Hillbilly Jim’s place in history
- Why a mixed tag instead of singles for Ronda Rousey
- What if Brock Lesnar shoots on Roman Reigns
- Kevin Dunn’s influence and legacy
- Wasn’t the Reigns promo last week actually awful
- Hiromu Takahashi, WWE Network originals
- 2017 Observer Awards, what if Michaels couldn’t wrestle at WM14
- Mixed Match Challenge charity
- Worst Ten List
- What happens when Triple H takes over
- Post-Mania Trades
- And more
