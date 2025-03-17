VIP PODCAST 3/17 – The Fix Flashback. pt. 2 of 2 (3-7-2018): What happens when Triple H takes over, Hillbilly Jim’s place in history, Sami-KO finish, what if Lesnar shoots on Roman (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Mar. 7, 2018 episode. Topics included:

CURRENT EVENTS:

Preview of WWE Fastlane and analysis of the final hype on Smackdown including the five-way match and the Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens finish

A review of the latest Bellator event and UFC 222 including the most dumbfounding mid-fight strategy ever

MAILBAG:

WWE’s upcoming TV deal

Hillbilly Jim’s place in history

Why a mixed tag instead of singles for Ronda Rousey

What if Brock Lesnar shoots on Roman Reigns

Kevin Dunn’s influence and legacy

Wasn’t the Reigns promo last week actually awful

Hiromu Takahashi, WWE Network originals

2017 Observer Awards, what if Michaels couldn’t wrestle at WM14

Mixed Match Challenge charity

Worst Ten List

What happens when Triple H takes over

Post-Mania Trades

And more

NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO