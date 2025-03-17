News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/17 – The Fix Flashback. pt. 2 of 2 (3-7-2018): What happens when Triple H takes over, Hillbilly Jim’s place in history, Sami-KO finish, what if Lesnar shoots on Roman (90 min.)

March 17, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Mar. 7, 2018 episode. Topics included:

CURRENT EVENTS:

  • Preview of WWE Fastlane and analysis of the final hype on Smackdown including the five-way match and the Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens finish
  • A review of the latest Bellator event and UFC 222 including the most dumbfounding mid-fight strategy ever

MAILBAG:

  • WWE’s upcoming TV deal
  • Hillbilly Jim’s place in history
  • Why a mixed tag instead of singles for Ronda Rousey
  • What if Brock Lesnar shoots on Roman Reigns
  • Kevin Dunn’s influence and legacy
  • Wasn’t the Reigns promo last week actually awful
  • Hiromu Takahashi, WWE Network originals
  • 2017 Observer Awards, what if Michaels couldn’t wrestle at WM14
  • Mixed Match Challenge charity
  • Worst Ten List
  • What happens when Triple H takes over
  • Post-Mania Trades
  • And more

