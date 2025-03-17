News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/17 – The Fix Flashback (3-7-2018): GLOW legacy, McMahon’s choice between Bret and Michaels, Rousey segment on Raw, Heyman promo (80 min.)

March 17, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Mar. 7, 2018 episode. Topics included:

CURRENT EVENTS:

  • Ronda Rousey segment on Raw
  • Paul Heyman promo
  • John Cena promo, other Raw segment analysis
  • A NJPW Cup Preview, ROH Anniversary Show preview

MAILBAG:

  • Questions about C.M. Punk’s potential NJPW future
  • Vince McMahon’s Bret Hart or Shawn Michaels choice
  • The GLOW legacy and how much that should count as part of Ivory’s Hall of Fame qualifications

