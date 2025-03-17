VIP PODCAST 3/17 – The Fix Flashback (3-7-2018): GLOW legacy, McMahon’s choice between Bret and Michaels, Rousey segment on Raw, Heyman promo (80 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Mar. 7, 2018 episode. Topics included:

CURRENT EVENTS:

Ronda Rousey segment on Raw

Paul Heyman promo

John Cena promo, other Raw segment analysis

A NJPW Cup Preview, ROH Anniversary Show preview

MAILBAG:

Questions about C.M. Punk’s potential NJPW future

Vince McMahon’s Bret Hart or Shawn Michaels choice

The GLOW legacy and how much that should count as part of Ivory’s Hall of Fame qualifications

