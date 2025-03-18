AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (3/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Where: Omaha, Neb. at Liberty First Credit Union Arena
How To Watch: On tape delay on TBS and on Max streaming service
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,968 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,426. The arena has a capacity of 4,600 spectators when configured for basketball.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Jon Moxley vs. Cope – AEW World Championship Street Fight
- Orange Cassidy vs. Mark Davis vs. Ricochet vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey – International Championship Eliminator Tournament 4-way match
- Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander
Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/12): Keller’s report on Omega celebrating International Title win, start of International Title Contender Tournament, MJF speaks, The Opps in action
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Another AEW celebrity match appears to be in the works
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.