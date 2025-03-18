FREE PODCAST 3/18 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship (pt. 2 of 2): Keller & Heydorn predict Cody-Cena outcome at WrestleMania, Rhea mismanagement, AEW World Title scene, Speedball Mike Bayley, more (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents part two of a two part Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:
- What happens at WrestleMania between Cody Rhodes and John Cena?
- Are John Cena and The Rock taking away the sense that the full-time main event wrestlers leading this WWE boom period are lesser stars?
- The mismanagement of Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in this story with Iyo Sky.
- Paul Levesque featuring too many shades of gray characters including the muddled Smackdown Tag Team Division, particularly The Street Profits.
- Is the Roman Reigns-Seth Rollins-C.M. Punk situation a compelling use of them at WrestleMania or just leftovers? Will a twist or angle with Paul Heyman during the match more important than the build to the match?
- Did Gunther vs. Jey Uso peak too soon?
- Bron Breakker’s WrestleMania options and other WrestleMania possibilities
- Zack discusses his interview with Steve Austin including Austin adjusting to the changing times when it comes to what he believes is the way wrestlers prepare for stardom.
- A preview of AEW Dynamite including the Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland match for the AEW Title and the International Title qualifier four-way.
- Some talk about “Speedball” Mike Bayley’s potential after a fun start in AEW last week on Dynamite.
