FREE PODCAST 3/18 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship (pt. 2 of 2): Keller & Heydorn predict Cody-Cena outcome at WrestleMania, Rhea mismanagement, AEW World Title scene, Speedball Mike Bayley, more (87 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents part two of a two part Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:

What happens at WrestleMania between Cody Rhodes and John Cena?

Are John Cena and The Rock taking away the sense that the full-time main event wrestlers leading this WWE boom period are lesser stars?

The mismanagement of Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in this story with Iyo Sky.

Paul Levesque featuring too many shades of gray characters including the muddled Smackdown Tag Team Division, particularly The Street Profits.

Is the Roman Reigns-Seth Rollins-C.M. Punk situation a compelling use of them at WrestleMania or just leftovers? Will a twist or angle with Paul Heyman during the match more important than the build to the match?

Did Gunther vs. Jey Uso peak too soon?

Bron Breakker’s WrestleMania options and other WrestleMania possibilities

Zack discusses his interview with Steve Austin including Austin adjusting to the changing times when it comes to what he believes is the way wrestlers prepare for stardom.

A preview of AEW Dynamite including the Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland match for the AEW Title and the International Title qualifier four-way.

Some talk about “Speedball” Mike Bayley’s potential after a fun start in AEW last week on Dynamite.

