News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/18 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship (pt. 2 of 2): Keller & Heydorn predict Cody-Cena outcome at WrestleMania, Rhea mismanagement, AEW World Title scene, Speedball Mike Bayley, more (87 min.)

March 18, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents part two of a two part Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:

  • What happens at WrestleMania between Cody Rhodes and John Cena?
  • Are John Cena and The Rock taking away the sense that the full-time main event wrestlers leading this WWE boom period are lesser stars?
  • The mismanagement of Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in this story with Iyo Sky.
  • Paul Levesque featuring too many shades of gray characters including the muddled Smackdown Tag Team Division, particularly The Street Profits.
  • Is the Roman Reigns-Seth Rollins-C.M. Punk situation a compelling use of them at WrestleMania or just leftovers? Will a twist or angle with Paul Heyman during the match more important than the build to the match?
  • Did Gunther vs. Jey Uso peak too soon?
  • Bron Breakker’s WrestleMania options and other WrestleMania possibilities
  • Zack discusses his interview with Steve Austin including Austin adjusting to the changing times when it comes to what he believes is the way wrestlers prepare for stardom.
  • A preview of AEW Dynamite including the Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland match for the AEW Title and the International Title qualifier four-way.
  • Some talk about “Speedball” Mike Bayley’s potential after a fun start in AEW last week on Dynamite.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025