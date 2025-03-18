FREE PODCAST 3/18 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-16-2020) Empty Performance Center features Steve Austin establishing 3:16 Day with Saxton and Becky, Edge speaks, live callers, mailbag (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (3-16-2020), Wade was joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and a mailbag. They discussed the eerie setting without fans and how WWE is handling it, reaction to the breaking WrestleMania location news, and an evaluation of Edge’s promo, Steve Austin’s segment with Byron Saxton and Becky Lynch, Becky Lynch’s promo about Shayna Baszler, Asuka on commentary, and more.

