WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (3/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, March 21, 2025
Where: Bologna, Italy at Unipol Arena
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today ??? tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan
- Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu
- Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven
- Roman Reigns to appear
- Seth Rollins to appear
- C.M. Punk to appear
