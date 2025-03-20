WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (3/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, March 21, 2025

Where: Bologna, Italy at Unipol Arena

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today ??? tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven

Roman Reigns to appear

Seth Rollins to appear

C.M. Punk to appear

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/14): Keller’s report on Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes, Charlotte vs. B-Fab, DIY vs. Street Profits for WWE Tag Titles, Cody on Miz TV

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Rob Van Dam on John Cena’s heel turn, retirement, selling the frog splash, fans interfering in matches