FREE PODCAST 3/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE – WrestleMania Top Ten Look Back: Cadet and Adams name their top ten matches we should have gotten at WrestleMania but never did (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE”, Kurt Cadet and Chris Adams explore:
- What would have happened if it was Hogan vs. Flair at WrestleMania 8
- If Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 would have shown us Bray’s Final Form
- Undertaker not losing to Brock at WrestleMania 30, but facing John Cena instead
- If a non-injured Ilja Dragunov could have taken Gunther down for WrestleMania 41
- And more
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.