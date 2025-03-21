FREE PODCAST 3/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE – WrestleMania Top Ten Look Back: Cadet and Adams name their top ten matches we should have gotten at WrestleMania but never did (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series "Acknowledging WWE", Kurt Cadet and Chris Adams explore:

What would have happened if it was Hogan vs. Flair at WrestleMania 8

If Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 would have shown us Bray’s Final Form

Undertaker not losing to Brock at WrestleMania 30, but facing John Cena instead

If a non-injured Ilja Dragunov could have taken Gunther down for WrestleMania 41

And more

