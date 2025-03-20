FREE PODCAST 3/20 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Gronkowski, Goldberg-Reigns contract signing, Bryan & Drew vs. Nakamura & Cesaro, Dirt Sheet, live callers & mailbag (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (3-20-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown including Ron Gronkowski’s WWE Smackdown live debut, the Goldberg-Roman Reigns contract signing, Paige reveals Bayley’s WrestleMania challengers, The Dirt Sheet with Miz & Morrison, Daniel Bryan & Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, analysis of how WWE is doing with social spacing on the shows, and much more with live callers and the mailbag.

