VIP PODCAST 3/20 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Criticism of Cody’s heel promo, cage match changes over the decades, UK wrestling, Rhea, Big Boom A.J., Moxley gore for sickos, more (81 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Is Rhea Ripley being punished?

Is AEW getting the spacing of PPV matches right these days?

Isn’t John Cena’s heel turn closer to Daniel Bryan and Shinsuke Nakamura than Hulk Hogan?

Is WrestleMania so late this year to give a boost to tourism in Las Vegas on Easter weekend?

How should Cena’s turn back babyface be booked?

Do we still have no idea why Cody Rhodes vowed to never go after the AEW World Title?

Is the only explanation for The Rock wanting Cody to turn heel that he isn’t following the product all that closely or he’s only thinking about himself?

What did it mean when Steve Austin pleaded no contest in his 2002 domestic legal situation?

Can the way cage matches are executed be fixed and return to how they were presented in the 1970s and ’80s territories?

Are there examples of swerves or misdirections in fake turns that worked for both the promotion and the wrestler involved?

What caused the end of the mini-boom period for UK wrestling in the mid-to-late 2010s and did WWE actively try to usurp it?

Wouldn’t the Cena promo have been great 15 years ago as opposed to now when he’s been largely cheered for quite a while?

Would it be good if Steve Austin joined The Rock and John Cena in the ring at the end of WrestleMania?

Is the lack of strong heel-face dynamic in top WrestleMania matches this year hurting the show?

Weren’t there better ways to present heel Cena given he’s been universally cheered lately?

Why wasn’t Shane McMahon’s wife Marissa more involved as an on-air personality? And why wasn’t Vince McMahon’s brother Rod more involved?

Did Tony Khan mismanage the Big Boom A.J. situation at AEW Revolution when he hid that he broke his foot?

Is it a sign of a toxic mindset when Jon Moxley is walking around with spikes stuck into his flesh and are AEW wrestlers actively trying to really hurt themselves to win over the smart meta sicko fans?

Should Roman Reigns return to being more full time since it seems there’s a bit of out of sight, out of mind with him lately?

What’s the impact of Cody Rhodes swearing in recent promos?

Since Cena didn’t base his explanation for his heel turn around Cody Rhodes or the WWE Title, but rather his resentment of the fans, is there any reason to think Cody’s reign is in jeopardy?

