TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (3/20): Hendry & Elijah vs. The System, Santana vs. Ali

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MARCH 20, 2025

EL PASO, TX AT EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Clips from Sacrifice.

-Masha Slamovich opened the show by cutting a promo in the ring. She talked about defeating Cora Jade at Sacrifice and wanting to become the best champion in wrestling. Tessa Blanchard walked to the stage and interrupted. She insulted Masha and bragged about herself. She said it’s time she regains the title.

Jacy Jayne of NXT attacked Masha from behind. Referees came out and broke up the attack. Santino Marella came out to huge chants. He said Masha would face Jayne next week. He banned Tessa from ringside. [c]

-Arianna Grace talked with Santino about the attack. She said she didn’t know that Jayne was going to be there. The only surprise she knew about was the one planned for later.

(1) THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. THE NORTHERN ARMORY (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams)

Wentz gave Williams the double stomp and Trey got the pin.

WINNERS: The Rascalz

After the match, the Northern Armory was about to attack The Rascalz, but Ace Austin ran in with a chair for the save. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Xia Brookside. Xia said her sight was mostly fine after getting the mist from Rosemary last week. She talked about almost using the chain last week. She said every time she tries to do the right thing and fight fair, someone tries to take advantage of her.

Rosemary appeared on a screen behind her. She asked if Xia is finally starting to understand. She said, “She who hesitates is lost.” Rosemary encouraged her to just let go and to meet her in the ring later. Xia said she would take her revenge tonight and had the perfect partner in mind.

-First Class came out for their First Class Penthouse segment. They were met with boos. AJ Francis insulted the crowd. Chavo Guerrero Jr. came out to big cheers. Fans chanted “Chavo” and “Eddie.” AJ said if he wanted the second-best Guerrero, he would have called his friend Dominick. Frankie Kazarian interrupted. He took the mic from KC Navarro.

Frankie insulted Chavo and talked about Chavo and Hernandez taking the tag team titles from him and Christopher Daniels. He said Chavo wasn’t welcome in his house. Chavo said Frankie has been doing a great job, but he won’t stand for people insulting El Paso. AJ said there were three of them and one of him. Laredo Kid and Octagon Jr. joined Chavo. Chavo challenged AJ and his team to a match next week. [c]

(2) MIKE SANTANA vs. MUSTAFA ALI

They brawled at ringside. Santana threw Ali into the timekeeper’s table. They finally got in the ring. Ali took control after a rana. They fought on the floor again. Ali worked on Santana’s arm. Santana made a comeback. Ali rolled out of the ring to escape a splash, then left through the crowd. [c]

WINNER: Mike Santana by count out

-Gia Miller caught up with Ali and his entourage backstage. She asked why Ali ran from Santana. Ali said he didn’t run from Santana; he conquered Santana at Sacrifice. He said they were done, and that Ali was the one addiction that Santana couldn’t beat. Tasha Steelz said no more questions and they all left.

-Ryan Nemeth walked to the ring and said that Nic Nemeth finally did the right thing. He received heavy boos and chants. He brought out Nic. Nic received heavy boos too. Nic said that TNA started getting a buzz last year and it was all because of him. He said the Hardys slid in and took all of the credit. He said that Matt Hardy tried to drive a wedge between him and his brother. Nic called the Hardys frauds. He said that he and Ryan were the greatest brother tag team in history.

Leon Slater walked to the stage. He traded insults with the Nemeths. Ryan said Slater should face Nic next week and that Nic would do the same thing to him that he did to Matt Hardy. Slater got in the ring and fought them but got superkicked by Nic. The Nemeths left. [c]

(3) XIA BROOKSIDE & LEI YING LEE vs. ROSEMARY & SAVANNAH EVANS

After some back and forth action, Xia made the hot tag. All four wrestlers fought. Rosemary accidentally misted Evans. Lee lifted up Evans and slammed her, then finished her off with a kick to get the pin. [c]

WINNERS: Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside

-The Concierge had two shirtless men bring out a cake to celebrate Ash and Heather by Elegance’s title win. Ash and Heather got in the ring and bragged about winning the belts. The lights went out and Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson walked to the ring.

Lash and Jakara introduced themselves and challenged Ash and Heather for the belts. Spitfire ran to the ring. They said they have a rematch coming their way. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley walked to the ring. They said they are coming for the tag team titles. Ash threw a fit. She slapped Gigi and a brawl ensued. Security ran in. [c]

-Steve Maclin video. He said he didn’t need the Northern Armory’s help. He said he’s done everything on his own, including winning the world title. He said he will stack bodies and be standing at the top, by himself.

(4) JOE HENDRY & ELIJAH vs. EDDIE EDWARDS & BRIAN MYERS

This went through a commercial break. Towards the end, Hendry made the hot tag and ran wild Myers speared Hendry and got a two count. Hendry recovered and gave Myers a Standing Ovation for the pin.

WINNERS: Joe Hendry & Elijah

Hendry and Elijah celebrated after the match.