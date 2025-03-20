FREE PODCAST 3/20 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Bryan’s future, two nights of WrestleMania, an idea to safely continue live weekly wrestling indefinitely, AEW, NXT (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-19-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discussed Daniel Bryan announcing he’s looking to cut back to monthly matches when his WWE contract expires later this year, two nights of WrestleMania, comparing WWE Raw and Smackdown without fans in the stands at the Performance Center compared to AEW Dynamite at Daily’s Place, an idea to safely keep live wrestling matches happening indefinitely for both WWE and AEW with bonus content as a result, thoughts on several key WrestleMania storylines including Roman Reigns’s promo and John Cena and Bray Wyatt, NXT’s format this week and why it’s worth watching despite no live new matches, and more.

