News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/20 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: Cena’s heel promo, Moxley’s spiked back, Jeff Cobb WWE bound, New Japan Cup disappointment, TV reviews, UFC (76 min.)

March 20, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:

  • Review of John Cena’s first heel promo
  • New Japan Cup final week and overall disappointment
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown, WWE Raw, and NXT
  • Reviews of the last two episodes of Collision and Dynamite
  • Thoughts on Jon Moxley’s taking spikes to his back
  • A review of book on “King” Curtis Iaukea

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025