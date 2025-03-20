VIP PODCAST 3/20 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: Cena’s heel promo, Moxley’s spiked back, Jeff Cobb WWE bound, New Japan Cup disappointment, TV reviews, UFC (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:
- Review of John Cena’s first heel promo
- New Japan Cup final week and overall disappointment
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown, WWE Raw, and NXT
- Reviews of the last two episodes of Collision and Dynamite
- Thoughts on Jon Moxley’s taking spikes to his back
- A review of book on “King” Curtis Iaukea
