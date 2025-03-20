VIP PODCAST 3/20 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: Cena’s heel promo, Moxley’s spiked back, Jeff Cobb WWE bound, New Japan Cup disappointment, TV reviews, UFC (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:

Review of John Cena’s first heel promo

New Japan Cup final week and overall disappointment

Reviews of WWE Smackdown, WWE Raw, and NXT

Reviews of the last two episodes of Collision and Dynamite

Thoughts on Jon Moxley’s taking spikes to his back

A review of book on “King” Curtis Iaukea

