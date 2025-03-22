FREE PODCAST 3/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Goodspeed: Speculation on whether Heyman is secretly working with Punk against Reigns, plus Tiff-Charlotte, Jade, more (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Jason Goodspeed to discuss WWE Smackdown with live caller and chat interactions throughout. They begin by speculating on whether Paul Heyman is already secretly working with C.M. Punk, and whether Roman Reigns is already showing signs of suspicion that it’s happening. Also, the Tiffany-Charlotte segment, Jade Cargill’s match, The Street Profits, the Jacob Fatu problem, Drew McIntyre shining again, and more with live callers and chat interaction throughout.
