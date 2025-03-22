VIP PODCAST 3/21 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Reigns-Punk-Heyman-Seth share a ring, Profits celebrate win, Tiffany-Charlotte, Jacob vs. Braun, Jade loses Orton-KO (25 min.)

News Ticker

March 22, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Mar. 21 edition of WWE Smackdown which included a compelling Roman Reigns-C.M. Punk-Heyman-Seth Rollins segment in the ring with a tease of Reigns questioning Heyman’s loyalty, the Street Profits celebrate their title win, a Tiffany-Charlotte split-screen promo, Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman, Jade Cargill loses her return match to Liv, a fun Randy Orton-Kevin Owens exchange, and more.

