FREE PODCAST 3/22 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Zach Gowen talking “Wrestling Isn’t Wrestling” viral video, Roman’s push to top, WM31 predictions, emails, live callers (80 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (3-20-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed former WWE wrestler (yes, the one with only one leg) Zach Gowen talking “Wrestling Isn’t Wrestling” viral video, Roman Reigns’s push to top, WrestleMania 31 predictions, and more with emails and live callers.

