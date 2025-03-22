News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/22 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 1 of 2 (3-21-2018): Daniel Bryan’s return and what it means now and long-term for WWE and others, Reigns-U.S. Marshalls, New Japan Cup, more (63 min.)

March 22, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to part one of the Mar. 21, 2018 episode covering these topics:

  • Daniel Bryan’s return and what it means now and long-term for WWE and others including whether this is good or bad for A.J. Styles
  • Roman Reigns-U.S. Marshalls
  • More notes from both Raw and Smackdown
  • The New Japan Cup semi-finals and review
  • New Japan Long Beach on AXS preview
  • A look back at UFC in London, and more

