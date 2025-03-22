VIP PODCAST 3/22 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” 1997 Nitro with an all timer of a segment, and 1988 Stampede on TSN (213 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by first-time guest Mr. Warren Hayes for the March edition of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. This month we venture to the ‘90s and the ‘80s. March 3rd 1997 saw a red hot WCW in Atlanta’s historic venue The Omni for one of the more memorable Nitros of the era. Alan and Warren spend over two hours discussing all the insanity that was on display, including a segment featuring Roddy Piper’s “tryouts” for his team to battle the nWo. After that wild ride, it’s back to 1988 for an hour discussing the simpler world of Stampede Wrestling built around a young Owen Hart and the classic commentary combo of Ed Whalen & Makhan Singh. Settle back on your couch and come check out what’s on the telly with us!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO