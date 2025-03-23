FREE PODCAST 3/22 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-18-2020) Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee debut, Archer video, wrestlers at ringside in place of fans, live callers, mailbag (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (3-18-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Joel Dehnel to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla. with live callers and mailbag questions. They discuss Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee debuting, the Lance Archer video, wrestlers at ringside in place of fans, Cody and Kenny Omega and Matt Jackson’s opening message for fans, Chris Jericho on commentary, and much more with live callers and mailbag. The mailbag includes some strong positive and strong negative reactions to AEW even running this event given the situation in the world.

