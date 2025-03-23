WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (3/21): Reigns-Punk-Seth, Orton and Owens prepare for war, Jade Cargill’s finest hour, Charlotte and Tiffany, Fatu vs. Braun

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The ship has been righted, and we are moving full sail toward Wrestlemania! A steady stream of improvement over the past few weeks has made the Wrestlemania scene on Smackdown more dynamic and exciting, with two major caveats that are quite significant. With a month to go before the show of shows, there’s still a long way to go. So much can happen, and if they maintain the momentum on Friday nights until then, we’re in for something wild. As always, I’m Chris Adams, and you can reach me at cadamsowj@gmail.com if you think I’ve Missed.

HITS

ORTON AND OWENS PREPARE FOR WAR: The mind games began before Kevin Owens even opened his mouth. Wearing an RKO shirt, Owens interrupted Randy Orton with an apology and a plea. Kevin Owens has been doing masterful work when it comes to conveying emotions and depth of character, and it remains to be seen whether he was genuine in his appeals to Orton’s better nature or if he is playing yet another mind game. “Bitch, Owens, bitch,” will undoubtedly be the line of the night, with Orton’s admission of hearing the voices again in a close second. This promises to be a brutal, angry match at Mania.

PRIEST AND USO TAKE ON NAKAMURA AND MCINTYRE: This is, admittedly, a strange pairing of characters. It’s not like they’ve been smashed together haphazardly. Their stories are all intersecting, yet it’s just odd to see Drew McIntyre tagging with Shinsuke Nakamura. Given Nakamura’s placement on the card in recent memory, aside from his run as US champion, it just doesn’t feel like this match should be happening. And yet it is. More than that, it was FUN! There was surprisingly good chemistry between all four performers, with ample opportunities for all the wrestlers to shine. Even Shinsuke was booked strongly, although he took the pin. Drew’s viciousness came out again, and I was disturbed enough by Priest’s selling of the boot to the head that I am now truly looking forward to Priest vs. McIntyre at Mania. By the way, did you notice Priest’s angel wings slowly replacing his demon wings? What a cool touch!

JACOB FATU AND BRAUN STROWMAN SHAKE THE GROUND: Here’s a brief list of the damage done by Jacob Fatu in this match: slamming Braun Strowman onto the announce table; Fatu’s flying clothesline off the apron; Fatu’s relentless hip attacks on Strowman’s head. Despite all this, Strowman stood strong! They may not be wrestling soulmates, but Fatu and Strowman are definitely wrestling best friends! The catastrophic and chaotic art produced by these two titans is stunning and breathtaking in its power and beauty! The finish set the stage for the impending Fatu/Solo Sikoa implosion, and I’ve got my popcorn ready. The Samoan Werewolf is on the prowl! Ah-ooo!

ZELINA VEGA FIGHTS FROM THE BOTTOM: It was a numbers game, but Zelina Vega put on a strong performance against Piper Niven and the Secret Hervice of Chelsea Green. When given the chance, Vega creates dynamic television with both her wrestling skills and her persona. I appreciated the time dedicated to developing the Women’s Midcard now that Chelsea Green holds the championship!

JADE CARGILL’S FINEST HOUR: Without a doubt, this was Jade Cargill’s best match since joining WWE. It might even be her best match ever. She moved with a new level of intentionality, and some of her moves finally had a crispness to them. Truly, she seemed like a wrestler who was renewed and reinvigorated. It was unexpected to see her lose to Liv Morgan, as I anticipated a DQ finish. Naomi’s evolution in both appearance and behavior hints that the impending clash between Cargill and Naomi will be fierce and relentless.

MISSES

STRATTON, FLAIR, AND THE THREE MINUTES I’LL NEVER GET BACK: I find Charlotte Flair genuinely bad at seeming natural in her narrative performances. Whether it’s in-ring promos or backstage segments, nothing she does feels organic. The same can be said for Tiffany Stratton tonight, who at times seemed lost and looked flustered in a way that didn’t do her character any favors. What drives this feud is petulance, and that’s wholly inadequate for building up to such a grand moment.

NOBODY ASKED FOR A TRIPLE THREAT: Perhaps that little headline is exaggerated. I’m sure some fans are extremely excited about the prospect of a triple-threat match between C.M. Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. I am not one of them. I have no interest in what is likely to be an overly complicated finish. For me, a satisfying conclusion to these stories would entail a main event moment for C.M. Punk and an opening match on night two featuring Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, ensuring that the women headline night one. But I’m not the booker. I just write articles and share my opinions. Occasionally, I get something right, and I’m convinced I’m right on this.