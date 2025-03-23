News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/23 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-23-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Steroid publicity and McMahon’s outlandish statement, The Sheik’s place in history, Sting in TNA, Mailbag (99 min.)

March 23, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 23 & 24, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

  • Thoughts on the steroid story this week
  • The tough position Gregory Helms and Adam Copeland ended up in and thoughts on how they handled it
  • Vince McMahon’s outlandish statement when questioned about steroids
  • The history of Arnold Skaaland in WWE
  • A brief history of new Hall of Famer The Sheik’s place in pro wrestling history
  • Analysis of TNA Impact
  • Sting’s TNA stint so far
  • Smackdown and Raw WM hype this week
  • Listener questions on a variety of topics including Samoa Joe-Kobashi and steroid safety

