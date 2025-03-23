VIP PODCAST 3/23 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-23-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Steroid publicity and McMahon’s outlandish statement, The Sheik’s place in history, Sting in TNA, Mailbag (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 23 & 24, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

Thoughts on the steroid story this week

The tough position Gregory Helms and Adam Copeland ended up in and thoughts on how they handled it

Vince McMahon’s outlandish statement when questioned about steroids

The history of Arnold Skaaland in WWE

A brief history of new Hall of Famer The Sheik’s place in pro wrestling history

Analysis of TNA Impact

Sting’s TNA stint so far

Smackdown and Raw WM hype this week

Listener questions on a variety of topics including Samoa Joe-Kobashi and steroid safety

