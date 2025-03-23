VIP PODCAST 3/23 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-23-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Steroid publicity and McMahon’s outlandish statement, The Sheik’s place in history, Sting in TNA, Mailbag (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 23 & 24, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:
- Thoughts on the steroid story this week
- The tough position Gregory Helms and Adam Copeland ended up in and thoughts on how they handled it
- Vince McMahon’s outlandish statement when questioned about steroids
- The history of Arnold Skaaland in WWE
- A brief history of new Hall of Famer The Sheik’s place in pro wrestling history
- Analysis of TNA Impact
- Sting’s TNA stint so far
- Smackdown and Raw WM hype this week
- Listener questions on a variety of topics including Samoa Joe-Kobashi and steroid safety
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.