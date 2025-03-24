WWE RAW PREVIEW (3/24): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, March 24, 2025 – 4:00 p.m. EST (live worldwide)

Where: Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,938 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,516. The arena has a capacity of 14,300 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Bron Breakker vs. Penta – Men’s Intercontinental Championship match

Jey Uso & mystey partner vs. A-Town Down under

Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable

Cody Rhodes to appear

John Cena to appear

C.M. Punk to speak

