WWE RAW PREVIEW (3/24): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, March 24, 2025 – 4:00 p.m. EST (live worldwide)
Where: Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,938 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,516. The arena has a capacity of 14,300 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match
- Bron Breakker vs. Penta – Men’s Intercontinental Championship match
- Jey Uso & mystey partner vs. A-Town Down under
- Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable
- Cody Rhodes to appear
- John Cena to appear
- C.M. Punk to speak
