FREE PODCAST 3/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Lilly: Are Omega and Speedball too corny, Mox-Swerve intensity ratchets up, should Toni headline PPVs, more (126 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly to discuss the Mar. 26 edition of AEW Dynamite including a discussion of the charmingly awkward interactions of Kenny Omega and “Speedball” Mike Bayley, why Bayley shouldn’t be in the Omega-Ricochet match, did Swerve Strickland just help make Jon Moxley an effective heel again, should Toni Storm vs. Mercees Mone headline All In, what’s going on with Hurt Syndicate and MJF, what’s going on with Nick Wayne and Christian, and more with live chat and email interactions throughout.

