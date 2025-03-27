VIP PODCAST 3/26 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Toni Storm & Rosa vs. Bayne & Ford, Omega-Speedball interact, MJF answers MVP, Swerve-Mox interact, more (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Mar. 26 edition of AEW Dynamite including an opening segment with Kenny Omega and Speedball Bailey, Swerve Strickland interacting with Jon Moxley, Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford, MJF answers MVP’s offer, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO