FREE PODCAST 3/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Adams: Punk gets WrestleMania main event slot and says it’s not the favor, live chat and callers (132 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams to discuss WWE Smackdown with live caller and chat interactions throughout. They begin by reacting to the reveal that C.M. Punk gets to main event WrestleMania this year and then revealing afterward “that’s not the favor.” Should this even count as Punk “main eventing WrestleMania” and where could it be headed. Plus, Roman’s body language and curt tone toward both Punk and Seth, and what Seth had to say about his dynamic with Reigns. They also discuss Randy Orton-Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton’s promo, and much more with live callers and chat comments throughout.

