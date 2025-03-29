VIP AUDIO 3/28 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Punk gets to “main event WrestleMania” but reveals “that’s not the favor,” Naomi gives her side, Drew vs. Orton, Tiffany speaks, Profits defend, more (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Mar. 28 edition of WWE Smackdown which included a closing segment with C.M. Punk, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Seth Rollins with big news about Punk main eventing WrestleMania and Punk saying that isn’t the favor despite Reigns apparently thinking it was. Also, Randy Orton gushes about Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre vs. Orton, The Street Profits defend against Pretty Deadly, Charlotte vs. Michin, Tiffany responds to Charlotte talking over her, Naomi steps up in a vignette giving her side of situation, and more.

