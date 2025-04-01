20 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (3/28/2005): Opening segment with Jericho, Benjamin, Christian, Edge, plus Orton-Undertaker hype,

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

MARCH 28, 2005

LIVE FROM FT. WORTH, TEX.

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, EDITOR

-Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler introduced the show and previewed the top announced segments including Trish Stratus vs. Christy Hemme in an arm wrestling contest and the Triple H-Batista face-off.

-Chris Jericho stood mid–ring to open the show and talked about how close WrestleMania was. He reminisced about becoming the first Unified World Champion at WrestleMania years ago. He said he would make history again by winning the first Six-Man Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 21. Jericho invited Chris Benoit and Shelton Benjamin to the ring. They shook hands. Benoit said he respects Jericho, but he disagrees when he says he’s the hungriest for the win. He said he has tasted victory before and nobody is hungrier to climb that ladder and grab the briefcase.

Benjamin interrupted and said just because he came back from a broken neck doesn’t mean he’s the hungriest. He said because he’s never been champion, that puts him beyond hunger, he’s starving. He pointed out that of everyone in the match, he’s the only one who knows something about being champion. The crowd booed Shelton a little. They all went nose-to-nose-to-nose.

Christian and Tyson Tomko walked out and interrupted. Ross said he didn’t remember anyone inviting them down to the ring. Christian trash talked and said they didn’t look hungry to him. “You look full, full of crap!” he said. Fans chanted, “You suck, you suck.” He said he has the most incentive win the match at WrestleMania because nobody’s picking him to win just as nobody picked him to win last year when he beat Jericho. He said he’d at his best with his back against the wall. He asked them to imagine what would happen when he wins his first-ever World Hvt. Title match. Shelton said he’d end up getting his ass whipped by Triple H or Batista. Christian called them “Joy Boys” and said he has two WrestleMania ladder match victories on his resume.

Edge then interrupted. He told Christian that he also has two ladder match victories at WrestleMania from when they were a tag team. He said the big difference is on that on his own, he’ll be winning his third. He then told the other three to save all the talk because he has been through all that they’ve been through and he will snap each of their necks if that’s what it takes. He shook with intensity as he said it. Benoit attacked Edge. A six-way brawl then broke out.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good opening segment that added a touch of intensity to the six-way match.)

[Commercial Break]

1 — CHRISTIAN & EDGE & TYSON TOMKO vs. CHRIS BENOIT & CHRIS JERICHO & SHELTON BENJAMIN

Shelton seemed to be going at a different speed at times than everyone, a bit like A.J. Styles. Shelton was isolated by the heels until a hot tag to Benoit at 4:30. Benoit applied the Sharpshooter on Edge, but Christian broke it up. Benoit set up Christian for a top rope headbutt, but Tomko intervened. Benoit headbutted him and cut himself perhaps hardway. Edge then superplexed Benoit. A close-up showed a nasty gash above Benoit’s eye.

[Commercial Break]

More good action with Jericho eventually hot-tagged into the match. Chaos soon broke out. Ross called it a car wreck. Benjamin mistakenly kicked Benoit during the melee. In the end, Jericho made Tomko tap to a Walls of Jericho. After the match, Kane came out and attacked everyone using the ladder as a weapon, then stood atop the ladder as his lights flashed.

WINNERS: Benoit & Jericho & Benjamin when Jericho made Tomko tap at 12:01.

STAR RATING: *** — Good six-man tag.

[Commercial Break]

-Ross and Lawler talked about WrestleMania, then went to the “When Harry Met Sally” spoof with Kurt Angle, Christy Hemme, and Linda McMahon.

-Backstage Eric Bischoff approached Batista with the family routine of wanting assurances that Batista wouldn’t get physical with Triple H later. Batista said he wouldn’t start anything, but he’d finish it if Hunter started something. Bischoff said he’d check with Hunter on the same matter. Bischoff asked Batista if he was joking about him reminding him of a used car salesman last week. Batista said he was serious. Bischoff looked disappointed and told him he thought his movie spoof was the best because he looked like a star and had “that ‘it’ factor.” Batista said Bischoff also reminded him of a character from Pulp Fiction – the gimp.

[Commercial Break]

2 – CHRISTY HEMME (w/Lita) vs. TRISH STRATUS — Arm Wrestling.

Trish pulled away just as it was about to start. She needed to warm up, so she bent over revealing her cleavage and did some curls with her championship belt. When they restarted, Christy slammed down Trish’s arm in a quick flash. Trish said she wasn’t ready and wanted a rematch. She was granted the rematch. Christy won again quickly. Trish threw a tantrum and tossed the table aside, then shoved Lillian and Lita. Christy huffed and puffed. Ross said she’s a sore loser and wondered how she’d act if she lost the Women’s Title on Sunday. Lita struggled back to her feet and made faces at Trish. That’s about the most you can do to promote this given Christy’s limitations at this point.

WINNER: Christy twice.

-They showed Randy Orton heading toward the entrance tunnel.

[Commercial Break]

-A Steve Austin flashback aired, then Ross and Lawler plugged the Piper’s Pit with Austin. It would have been nice to have a brief phone call with Austin just to remind fans of his voice and charisma and drop a little hint about what could happen on the Pit. Something was needed to make the Piper’s Pit feel more tangible. I understand saving their first appearances for the PPV since that’s part of the selling point, but a phone call from either or both wouldn’t have ruined that.

-Randy Orton walked out. He said he had to get rid of any distractions, including Stacy. He said all of Undertaker’s opponents have been scared, but not him. He said he’s seen his future and it doesn’t involve a headstone, it involves a Hall of Fame plaque which says “Randy Orton, third generation superstar, youngest World Champion in history, and at the bottom of the plaque, it also says Randy Orton, the only man to defeat the Undertaker at WrestleMania.” He said years from now people will be talking about his undefeated streak beginning last year when he beat Rock and Mick Foley. “Taker, you can’t fight the future and you can’t beat Randy Orton, Legend Killer,” he said.

Undertaker’s lights began flickering and a Taker video aired on the big screen featuring a countdown of his victories at WrestleMania over everyone from Diesel to Ric Flair to King Kong Bundy to El Gigante. Well produced video with a nostalgic look at all of Undertaker’s looks over the years. The countdown to zero ended with the “0” turning into the first letter of Orton’s name.

Orton was shown breathing heavily in the ring looking very alone and nervous. The ringposts were set on fire (which is really hot for ringside fans) and he leaped out of the ring. Very good segment overall. Orton was solid on the mic at setting the stage for what’s at stake in the match. The video was really good.

[Commercial Break]

-Ross and Lawler plugged the weekend events in L.A.

-A panic-stricken Orton was about to flee the arena. Kane called out Orton’s name and told him that he looks scared to him. He said twice he faced his brother at WrestleMania and twice he was lucky to escape with his soul. Kane said he can’t beat what he doesn’t understand. Orton said he knows what he’s facing. Kane told Orton he has to shown Undertaker that he doesn’t fear him or he’s in trouble. “You’ve got six days to prove it,” Kane said, ending with a maniacal laugh.

3 — WILLIAM REGAL & TAJIRI vs. LA RESISTANCE vs. MAVEN & SIMON DEAN — World Tag Team Title match

Lawler acknowledged that the World Tag Titles wouldn’t be defended at WrestleMania and said that as a result they were being defended on Raw instead. I can’t believe they started the second hour with this considering a lot of new viewers are trying to figure out what to commit to for the full hour. WWE has almost reached the point where they figure they’ve got the audience they’re going to have and aren’t strategically booking quarter hours as closely as they used to. Tajiri knocked Maven off the ring apron and then kicked Simon out of the ring. Maven then surprised Tajiri with a bodyblock off the top rope. Sylvain Grenier made the save Tajiri then kicked Maven for the win.

WINNERS: Tajiri & Regal at 4:05 to retain the World Tag Titles.

STAR RATING: 3/4* — Okay action. Short.

-Bischoff walked in on Triple H, who was looking at himself intensely in the mirror. Hunter asked Bischoff what he’d do if he started something in the ring later. “What are you going to do? Cancel WrestleMania? Don’t insult my intelligence,” he said. Bischoff asked for a simple, professional discussion between them. Hunter blamed Bischoff for pushing Batista so hard to stay with Raw so it’s his fault he has to face Batista. Hunter said when Batista steps into the ring, he’s going to realize when he looks into his eyes that he doesn’t stand a chance. He said when all of that fear and doubt smothers him, there’s no telling what he would do. “And then it will be anything but civil,” said Hunter. Good building of anticipation for the main segment of the show.

-Ross and Lawler plugged the Shawn Michaels vs. Muhammad Hassan match next.

[Commercial Break]

4 — SHAWN MICHAELS vs. MUHAMMAD HASSAN

Before the match began, Hassan ranted and raved about being excluded from WrestleMania. He cried racism. He said he would enjoy getting revenge by beating the so-called Mr. WrestleMania, Shawn Michaels. Michaels dominated early. He clotheslined Hassan to the floor. They cut to a break after Hassan landed on Daivari at ringside.

[Commercial Break]

Hassan was dominating Michaels. They showed a clip of Hassan taking control during the break by working over Michaels’s back. Hassan eventually settled into a Camel Clutch. Michaels came back at 10:30. Ross said Hassan’s streak was about to end – guaranteeing something would happen to stop Michaels from scoring the pin. Michaels went to the top rope and hit a flying elbow onto Hassan’s chest. Michaels got worked up and riled up the crowd. Daivari at ringside made as much noise as Sherri Martel in her managerial prime. Michaels stomped the mat, but as he was about to throw Sweet Chin Music, Kurt Angle yanked his leg out from under him and beat on him. Ross screamed, “How did he get in the building? This is not Smackdown!” Michaels fought back against an Angle-Hassan double-team. Angle, though, slipped into an Angle Slam attempt. Michaels slipped out and went for a kick. Angle ducked and rolled out of the ring. He bailed out through the crowd. Police officers ordered him out of the arena.

WINNER: No contest at 12:15.

STAR RATING: *3/4 — Okay match.

[Commercial Break]

-Bischoff told a group of police officers backstage to keep control in the ring during the Hunter-Batista segment. He scolded them for allowing Angle into the building.

-Ross and Lawler talked about the WrestleMania line-up from top to bottom. A video recap them aired of Batista’s breaking up with Triple H and leaving Evolution. Okay video. It didn’t capture all of the nuances that made the storyline so good. It’s almost as if the writers don’t realize what made that so special because they still have yet to fully capitalize on it.

-Bischoff led the security cops to the ring.

[Commercial Break]

-Batista walked out for his full ring intro. Triple H and Ric Flair made their full ring entrance next. Bischoff started things off. Hunter began by standing over Batista, who was sitting at the table in center ring, and told him he was ungrateful for plucking him from obscurity and making him a star. Batista sat back as if he was waiting for his drink to be delivered by a poolside server. Hunter told Batista he just let him come along for the ride. “That was it,” he said. “You were absolutely nothing when I found you. You realize that? You were absolutely nothing when I found you. And in six days, I’m gonna put you back where I found you because this ride, Dave, is over.” He screamed for Batista to look at him. Batista shifted his eyes to Hunter and went from casual and passive to intense and piercing. Hunter told Batista on Sunday he will find out he made the biggest mistake of his life. “In my eyes, Dave, you see the truth and the truth is, you cannot beat me.”

Hunter asked Batista what he had to say. Batista stood and said, “What do I have to say? (Pause) Are you lookin’ at me?” That drew a crowd pop. Batista then said, “Thank you. I want to express my gratitude for everything that you and Ric have taught me. Especially you, Ric, you are a true legend.” The crowd popped and Flair let out a big smile. He then pointed at Hunter and said, “I’ve only got two things to say to you. Next Sunday, at WrestleMania 21, I am going to take your World Heavyweight Title. Two, and I don’t know quite how to say this, you are an asshole.” He was bleeped. The crowd popped for that. An “asshole” chant started. We haven’t heard that very often since the Vince McMahon heel days.

Hunter threw the table aside and went nose-to-nose with Batista. A loud chant of “Ba-ti-sta, Ba-ti-sta” rang out throughout the arena. Hunter took a step back. Then he slapped Batista. The crowd went “ohhh!” in unison. Batista turned back to Hunter with a smile and said, “Thank you.” He then jumped Hunter and pounded away at him. Flair grabbed him. Batista tossed him away with one arm. Security then entered the ring and help Batista back. Hunter punched him. Batista shoved all eight cops away and went after Hunter again. Great spot. As Hunter was on the ring apron, Batista powered him over the top rope and to the mat. Security again separated them. This time Hunter was able to flee the scene. Hunter pretended he wanted more, but was held back by just two cops. Batista stood in the ring and pointed his thumb down. Ross gave a final pitch for WrestleMania.