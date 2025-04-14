FREE PODCAST 4/14 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Goldberg’s potential dream opponents, WWE heel announcers, WWE Divas controversy, Orton, Jeff Hardy, Raw vs. TNA, more (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Apr. 9 and 12, 2010.

On the Apr. 9, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell hosted with PWTorch columnist Greg Parks. They interacted with phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on the role of WWE Divas, Maria’s interview on the Divas being held back, Superstars as a solid hour of wrestling, Hulk Hogan’s latest on Bubba the Love Sponge, the Jeff Hardy angle on Monday, no buzz on the angle if it’s legit, Shannon Moore in TNA, Bill Goldberg dream opponents, who should face Goldberg if he returns to WWE, Jim Ross’s future, heel announcers in WWE, WWE’s DVD biz, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Caldwell & Parks discuss whether Dixie Carter is oblivious to TNA criticism, Tommy Dreamer in TNA, new Raw guest hosts, Worst Raw guest host, and more.

Then on the Apr. 12, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Prowrestling.net editor Jason Powell fielded phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on WWE and TNA subjects leading into Raw and Impact on Monday night, Randy Orton’s “babyface” turn, TNA ratings before and after creative shake-up in July 2009, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Keller and Powell discuss World Class with Texas Stadium blown up, and more.

