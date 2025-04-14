NXT PREVIEW (4/15): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Lexis King vs. Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Wes Lee – Fatal Four-Way match
- Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura vs. No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights & Mykes Borne) vs. Hank & Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) vs. The Culling (Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance) vs. Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe – #1 Contenders Tag Team Gauntlet match
- Darkstate vs. The D’Angelo Family – Parking Lot Fight
- NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Qualifying matches
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (4/8): Miller’s alt-perspective report on Dark State vs. Oba Femi & Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans, Grace vs. Parker, Jazmyn Nyx vs. Sol Ruca, more
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: DarkState vs. Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je’Von Evans, Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker, Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. Swipe Right in a non-title match, Wes Lee vs. Yoshiki Inamura
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.