NXT PREVIEW (4/15): Announced matches, location, how to watch

April 14, 2025

When: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Lexis King vs. Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Wes Lee – Fatal Four-Way match
  • Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura vs. No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights & Mykes Borne) vs. Hank & Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) vs. The Culling (Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance) vs. Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe – #1 Contenders Tag Team Gauntlet match
  • Darkstate vs. The D’Angelo Family – Parking Lot Fight
  • NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Qualifying matches

