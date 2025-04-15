FREE PODCAST 4/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Maitland: Roman confronting Heyman about favor, Rhea and Bianca try to justify behavior, Gunther’s intense promo (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Maitland to discuss WWE Raw on Netflix. They begin with a conversation about the closing segment with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, C.M. Punk, and Seth Rollins. Is this story making sense? Is it clear how this will all play out? Are there missing ingredients that would improve it? Also, Gunther delivers an intense stellar heel promo, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley try to justify their actions, and more with live caller and chat room interactions throughout.

