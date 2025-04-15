FREE PODCAST 4/15 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-13-2020) Drew vs. Seth angle, Zelina’s Crew, MITB qualifiers, Becky’s promo, Charlotte’s promo, live callers and emails (158 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (4-13-2020), Wade was joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss the Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins angle, Zelina Vega’s Crew, Money in the Bank qualifiers, Becky Lynch’s promo, Charlotte’s promo, pro wrestling taking place during coronavirus, the Florida designation of WWE as “essential,” and more with live callers and emails.

