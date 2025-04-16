FREE PODCAST 4/15 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn discuss Ripley’s disappointing defense of storyline with Belair and Sky, Cody-Cena, Gunther-Jey, Seth-Roman-Punk, Athena-Mone, Omega, more (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:
- Rhea Ripley’s disappointing defense of storyline with Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky
- Evaluating the overall build for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, a case for how the face-face match-up could have worked well, and the missing elements from Cena’s perspective including absence of the Rock
- The latest Gunther-Jey Uso build
- Dissecting the latest with Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns-C.M. Punk
- Has Drew McIntyre vs. Damien Priest been the biggest pleasant surprise on the WM line-up in terms of framing and build?
- A preview of Dynamite: Is Athena vs. Mercedes Mone happening too soon? Is it obvious Will Ospreay will beat Takeshita? Plus Moxley, Hurt Business, more
- Is it time to look at Kenny Omega as something other than a potential centerpiece main event star in AEW?
