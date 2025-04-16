FREE PODCAST 4/15 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn discuss Ripley’s disappointing defense of storyline with Belair and Sky, Cody-Cena, Gunther-Jey, Seth-Roman-Punk, Athena-Mone, Omega, more (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:

Rhea Ripley’s disappointing defense of storyline with Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky

Evaluating the overall build for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, a case for how the face-face match-up could have worked well, and the missing elements from Cena’s perspective including absence of the Rock

The latest Gunther-Jey Uso build

Dissecting the latest with Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns-C.M. Punk

Has Drew McIntyre vs. Damien Priest been the biggest pleasant surprise on the WM line-up in terms of framing and build?

A preview of Dynamite: Is Athena vs. Mercedes Mone happening too soon? Is it obvious Will Ospreay will beat Takeshita? Plus Moxley, Hurt Business, more

Is it time to look at Kenny Omega as something other than a potential centerpiece main event star in AEW?

