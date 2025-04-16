VIP PODCAST 4/15 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Levesque’s analysis of President Trump, Seth-Punk-Reigns-Heyman, Belair-Ripley, Vacquer, Cody starting a podcast, more (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

Cody Rhodes starting a podcast

Paul Levesque’s comments on President Trump that seems to completely underappreciate what’s going on and the moment we’re living through and how it puts at risk brand-loyalty with a big part of WWE’s hard-earned audience

Stephanie Vacquer’s decision to join WWE

Other possible WWE roster additions

Paul Heyman as the lynchpin of the night one main event

A discussion on whether pro wrestling has become enough of a TV product versus a touring simulated fight arena pseudo-sport to justify trying to book more nuanced “prestige TV” type story arcs that demand higher-end acting

Thoughts on Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair vignette, and Kevin Nash’s characterization of Iyo Sky’s role in the match

And more!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO