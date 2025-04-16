News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/15 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Levesque’s analysis of President Trump, Seth-Punk-Reigns-Heyman, Belair-Ripley, Vacquer, Cody starting a podcast, more (73 min.)

April 16, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • Cody Rhodes starting a podcast
  • Paul Levesque’s comments on President Trump that seems to completely underappreciate what’s going on and the moment we’re living through and how it puts at risk brand-loyalty with a big part of WWE’s hard-earned audience
  • Stephanie Vacquer’s decision to join WWE
  • Other possible WWE roster additions
  • Paul Heyman as the lynchpin of the night one main event
  • A discussion on whether pro wrestling has become enough of a TV product versus a touring simulated fight arena pseudo-sport to justify trying to book more nuanced “prestige TV” type story arcs that demand higher-end acting
  • Thoughts on Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair vignette, and Kevin Nash’s characterization of Iyo Sky’s role in the match
  • And more!

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025