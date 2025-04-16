AEW Collision Ratings Report (4/12): Total viewership and demo ratings for show featuring Athena vs. Cameron, Bowens vs. Blake with ten-week averages, comparisons to last year

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saturday night’s (4/12) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 455,000 viewers, compared to 389,000 the prior week and the 423,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 424,100.

(Note: Additional viewers watch AEW Collision on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data. Generally data from streaming is tallied as total viewers who watched any part of the show and cable ratings are the average viewership per minute, so streaming viewership data tends to be substantially higher than a comparable cable rating-style tally would indicate.)

One year ago this week, it drew 468,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 424,300.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.12 rating, compared to 0.08 and 0.12 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.13.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Coast to Coast” with Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

One year ago, it drew a a 0.13 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.12.

The announced matches and segments were…

Harley Cameron vs. Athena – Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal match

Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz – Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal match

Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita – Owen Hart Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal match

Anthony Bowens vs. Blake Christian

FTR to speak

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…