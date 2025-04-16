AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/16): Keller’s report on Athena vs. Mercedes, Ospreay vs. Takeshita, Hangman vs. Mystery Opponents, Death Riders vs. Opps, Hurt Syndicate vs. Gates of Agony

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

“SPRING BREAK THRU”

APRIL 16, 2025

BOSTON, MASS. AT MGM MUSIC HALL AT FENWAY

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported this week that 3,147 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,192. The arena has a capacity of 5,009 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-Excalibur introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd in the packed intimate, industrial-looking arena. Excalibur said the Death Riders attacked Hook earlier, but Samoa Joe vowed to battle for the Trios Titles anyway. Tony Schiavone joined in to hype scheduled matches including the Owen Hart Cup Tournament semi-finals.

(1) MERCEDES MONE vs. ATHENA

As Mercedes came out, Excalibur said Taz was not with them as he was at the hospital alongside his son, Hook. Schiavone called what the Death Riders did “revolting.” Athena made her entrance next. Schiavone said the winner of this match would go on to the finals at Double or Nothing. He said this could be considered a dream match. Excalibur added, “These are women who have shared locker rooms, shared the ring together, but have never faced off one-on-one.” Schiavone noted Athena is 64-0 since winning the ROH Title with a 858 day reign. He said Mercedes was 19-0 since winning the TBS Title last year at Double or Nothing. The bell 4 minutes into the hour.

Excalibur noted Collision will air on Thursday night this week (to avoid going up against WrestleMania, not to mention the first round of the NBA and NHL playoffs). They tumbled out of the ring and battled to the stage a minute in. Schiavone noted Aubry Edwards is refereeing her 2,000th match. Mercedes applied a crossface mid-ring at 5:00. Mercedes held the grip as Athena rolled out of the ring to the floor. Athena gave Mercedes a stunner off the ring apron to ringside. They cut to a double-box break at 7:00. [c/db]

Back from the break, they were exchanging strikes mid-ring. Athena landed a double-knee gutbuster. Both were down and slow to get up. Mercedes landed the three unreleased consecutive vertical suplexes. Athena blocked a fourth and landed two powerbombs. She then set up another, but Mercedes slipped free and landed a back stabber. A minute later, Mercedes drove knees into Athena’s head and knocked her to the floor.

Mercedes tried to back suplex Athena off the ring apron, but Athena held onto the middle rope. She went for a sunset flip off the ring apron next. Athena held on and stomped on Mercedes’ chest over and over again. Athena powerslammed Mercedes on the ring apron while leaning on the middle rope and then scored at two count in the ring. Athena switched to a crossface. Mercedes floated over and transitioned into a sleeper. Athena rolled her shoulders back and scored a two count at 18:00.

Athena set up a powerbomb, but Mercedes slipped free. Athena dropped Mercedes and upkicked her. Mercedes rolled to the floor before Athena could go for a cover. Athena charged at ringside, but Mercedes sidestepped her and threw her into the ringside barricade. Athena dropkicked Mercedes into the barricade and the LED lights went haywire. Athena leaped off the top rope at Mercedes back in the ring with an O-Face attempt, but Mercedes blocked it and rolled up Athena with a jackknife pin for a three count.

WINNER: Mercedes in 21:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Excellent first singles match for those two. It was paced nicely as the intensity and pacing increased as the match progressed. The announcers did a good job setting the stage for this match. If ROH was higher profile, this certainly would have received a bigger build. The Boston setting led to a more pro-Mercedes crowd reaction than they’d have gotten elsewhere.)

-As Mercedes celebrated, Toni Storm’s music played. Storm appeared in the middle deck with Luther. Excalibur talked about Storm defending her title at All In Texas in July if she holds the title until then. Mercedes looked on.

-Renee Paquette interviewed “Hangman” Adam Page backsatge. The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada interrupted. Matt Jackson said the last time they cross paths was at Blood & Guts last year. He said Hangman walked out on them and cost them the match. Matt said they accept his apology and said, “It’s all good.” (It’s never all good when people say that.) Matt said they can patch things up and perhaps get the Death Riders to join them even though they’re crazy. Nick said he knows Hangman is happy because they helped cost Swerve the AEW World Title. Matt suggested Hangman win the Owen Tournament and then bring the AEW World Title back to The Elite. The Jacksons left. Okada asked, “Hangman, why are you always angry. Smile. Like this.” Hangman acted like he might practice a smile, but then shook his head and left. Okada called him, “Bitch.” Fans popped. Hangman ran back and got in his face. When Hangman left, Okada’s smile turned sinister

-They showed Tuukka Rask with the Stanley Cup on the stage. The Philly fans booed the Boston Bruin. Excalibur hyped the NHL playoffs. [c]

(2) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. JOSH ALEXANDER – Owen Hart Cup Tournament match

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Death Riders vs. The Opps – AEW World Trios Championship match

The Hurt Syndicate vs. Gates of Agony – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Hangman Adam Page vs. Wild Card – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal match

Mercedes Moné vs. Athena – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal match

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal match