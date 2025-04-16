FREE PODCAST 4/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Dreamwave X including Nemeth vs. Thomas, Rose vs. Hopkins cage match, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Dreamwave X, a heel-heavy show fronted by a steel cage match for the Dreamwave Title between Connor Hopkins and Christian Rose, Nic Nemeth and Channing Thomas have a very good match, one of the worst Money in the Bank style cash-ins ever, and much more. We also preview WrestleMania weekend and all the big indy shows surrounding it, including the opening rounds of the WWE ID Title tournament. For VIP, we give our live perspective of New Japan’s Windy City Riot, wherein Chris lived his dream of seeing a Hirooki Goto IWGP Title defense.

