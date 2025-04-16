FREE PODCAST 4/16 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk McMahon choosing Cena over Batista, remembering Howard Finkle, WWE roster cuts during pandemic, most surprising WM main eventer (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-16-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Todd Martin. They discussed these topics:
NEWS ANALYSIS:
- Howard Finkel and what he represented as a great ring announcer but also how Vince McMahon treated him and what that says about McMahon.
- Todd’s strong view on WWE’s decision to release so many wrestlers yesterday during a pandemic just days before the next investor’s conference call.
- A review of that week’s AEW Dynamite (including the Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager main event)
- A review of NXT on USA
- Thoughts on WWE Smackdown (including Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura)
- Analysis of WWE Raw (including Drew McIntyre’s promo, Drew vs. Andrade, and Nia Jax squashing Kairi Sane).
- The latest on UFC
MAILBAG TOPICS:
- What was the reason Vince McMahon backed Chris Benoit enough to give him the title win at WrestleMania 20, and is he the most surprising WrestleMania main eventer ever?
- Why did Vince McMahon ultimately choose John Cena over Batista?
- Why does WWE have such unbalanced power over their independent contractors compared to how things work in Europe?
- Is A.J. Styles a former WrestleMania headliners now that he closed out the first night of WrestleMania 36, or does that not count?
- What is a list of Bret Hart’s best matches in WCW?
- What was the deal with Hunter Hearst Helmsley and “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig in the fall of 1996?
